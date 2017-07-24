Vietnamese top badminton player Nguyen Tien Minh. (Photo: baomoi.com)

- Vietnamese top badminton player Nguyen Tien Minh missed the chance to enter the final round of the 2017 Yonex US Open Badminton Championships at the Anaheim Convention Centre Arena on July 23.Minh, world No 66, was defeated 21-14, 21-19 by No 2 seed Prannoy Kumar of India, world No 23, in their semi-final match.At the Indonesia Open last year, Kumar had beaten the world’s leading players Chen Long and Lei Chong Wei.Earlier, Ho Chi Minh City-born Minh beat Jeon Hyeok Jin of the Republic of Korea, world No 40 and world No 35 Pablo Abian of Spain to reach the semi-finals.