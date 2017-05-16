Attendees standed outside the conference room at the Banking Vietnam 2016 main event in Hanoi (Photo: banking.org.vn)

- The 2017 Banking Vietnam Conference and Expo will take place from May 18 to 19 this year in HCM City focusing on digital technology, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.“The 2017 Banking Vietnam Conference and Expo will introduce new initiatives and implementations of digital technology, to broaden and enhance accessibility, availability and utility for the banking sector in Vietnam,” said Nguyen Kim Anh, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) at a press conference yesterday.The major themes of this year’s conference include digital technology as an engine for the financial sector and initiatives to transform the banking system, discussed by leading national and regional financial and banking experts, and the world’s top technology providers.The SBV confirmed that this year’s event will include reports on financial services in Vietnam, growth strategies for the future, and showcase financial tools based on digital technology and online security.The 20th edition of the event features the concurrent Banking Technology Expo for the latest technology in the banking industry, together with award ceremonies for experts, researchers and organisations whose contributions improved Vietnam’s financial environment.The event is organised by the Banking Strategy Institute, the Informatics Technology Department of the Bank under the SBV, and IDG Vietnam with the attendance of government representatives, National Congress committees, central ministries and agencies, together with those from the SBV, major commercial banks and research institutions.As the biggest annual information and communication technology banking conference and expo in the country, Banking Vietnam is a big event for bankers, technology professionals, and financial experts.Speakers at the conference include key movers and shakers in the banking industry with deep understanding of emerging trends, opportunities and challenges for Vietnam’s financial sector.-VNA