Binh Dinh hands over eight fishing ships to seamen

The fishing ships which were handed over to seamen in Binh Dinh province have a fire prevention and control system, radar, global positioning system, digital map and storage system to preserve fish (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

– The People’s Committee of Hoai Nhon district, the central province of Binh Dinh on February 14 received eight fishing ships with steel cover at a ceremony which saw the participation of more than 200 local seamen.The move comes in response to Government’s Decree No 67/2014/NĐ-CP on off-shore fishing development policies.Decree 67, which came into effect in August 2014, stipulates policies on investment, credit, insurance and tax incentives in support of fishermen and ship owners who wish to build new fishing boats, upgrade existing boats and buy fishing and marine equipment, among others.Under the decree, in case of building steel or new-material ships with total main engine capacity of between 400CV and under 800CV each, ship owners may borrow loans from commercial banks not exceeding 90 percent of total investment in the shipbuilding at the interest rate of 7 percent per year, of which ship owners are required to pay 2 percent per year and the State budget shall subsidise 5 percent per year.The lending term is 11 years. In the first year, ship owners will be exempt from interest payment and not be required to pay the principle. The State budget will pay commercial banks the loan interest for ship owners eligible for exemption.The fishing ships were made by Viet Tien Co Ltd in the northern province of Nam Dinh. The ships were handed over to eight local seamen who all hail from Hoai Nhon district.Each fishing ship has a capacity of 822CV, is 30.8m in length and 7.5m in width.The ship, worth 17.5 billion VND (777,000 USD), has a fire prevention and control system, radar, global positioning system, digital map and storage system to preserve fish.Ngo Van Chi, one of the seamen receiving the fishing ship, said local seamen are happy to own a steel covered fishing ship.“With these fishing ships, the seamen will try to catch more seafood, limit accidents on sea and join hands in protecting the country’s sovereignty,” he said.Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Chi Cong, Vice Chairman of the Hoai Nhon district People’s Committee, reminded local seamen to use the fishing ships effectively.“The fishing ship has an important meaning. It not only does help seamen do their work, but also enhances their capacity to catch marine animals, improves households’ living standards and helps protecting the country’s sovereignty,” he said.While implementing Decree 67, the Binh Dinh People’s Committee gave its approval for seamen in Hoai Nhon district to make 140 new fishing ships, of which 72 will be steel covered, 12 will be composite covered and 56 will be wood covered.As many as 17 fishing ships were handed over to the seamen.-VNA