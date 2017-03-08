Binh Dinh to spend 392 billion VND on UXO clearance

Soldiers move an unexploded bomb (Photo: VNA)

– The central province of Binh Dinh will spend 392 billion VND (17.2 million USD) on searching for unexploded ordnance (UXO) in 2016 – 2020, according to Nguyen Van Hung, Head of Engineering Division of the provincial Military Command.

The work will be implemented in Hoai Nhon, Phu Cat and Hoai An districts and An Nhon town on an area of 10,800 hectares.

The fund consists of 176 billion VND (7.4 million USD) sourced from the State budget and 103 billion VND (4.5 million USD) from official development assistance (ODA) and aid of non-governmental organisations, among others.

The project cleared 2,200 hectares of mine-contaminated land in 2016. It is expected to implement demining on an area of 2,300 hectares each year for the 2017 – 2018 period and 2,000 hectares each year for the 2019 – 2020 period.

The local authorised agencies have detected and treated more than 146,000 bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance, equivalent to 198,710 tonnes, providing local people with a safe area of over 1,364 hectares.-VNA