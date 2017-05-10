illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The southern province of Binh Duong posted a trade surplus of more than 2.26 billion USD in the first four month of 2017.The outcome was reached thanks to local exporters’ efforts to prepare enough materials for production.According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, between January and April, the province’s export revenue exceeded 8.51 billion USD, up 16.3 percent from the same period last year.Of the total, 7 billion USD came from the foreign-invested sector, increasing 18.1 percent year on year.Key exports such as woodwork, garment and footwear grew at a stable rate.Meanwhile, the province’s imports, mostly production materials and machines, were estimated at 6.25 billion USD, an annual increase of 15.2 percent.-VNA