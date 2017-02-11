Binh Phuoc builds houses for poor ethnic minority people

Houses built for ethnic minority households in Hai Can, Phu Nghia, Bu Gia Map district (Source: VNA)

– The southern province of Binh Phuoc plans to build some 700 households for local poor ethnic minority households in 2017, according to President of the provincial Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Quang Toan.The programme is estimated to cost nearly 36 billion VND (1.59 million USD) which is mobilised from different resources.According to the provincial Department of Construction, each house will range between 32-40 square metres.The housing programme is one of the province’s measures to encourage the poor overcome difficulties and escape from poverty sustainably.Currently, Binh Phuoc is home to nearly 14,000 poor households (according to multi-dimensional criteria) and over 5,800 near-poor households.The poor households are mainly in districts where most of ethnic minority people are residing, particularly Bu Gia Map district.Among them, 2,743 poor families have no house or living in dilapidated houses.-VNA