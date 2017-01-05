Binh Thuan province struggles to tackle coastal erosions

Erosions in Tien Thanh commune (Source: VNA)

– The south central province of Binh Thuan is struggling to tackle coastal erosions caused by recent strong tides.During his inspection trip to the affected areas on January 5, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Pham Van Nam urged localities to work with the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Planning and Investment to build temporary sea dykes and consolidate damaged dyke sections in landslide-prone areas to ensure safety for local residents to enjoy the traditional Lunar New Year Festival (Tet).In the long term, he requested the departments and localities work together on measures to prevent landslides in the areas affected by sea encroachment and erosions, including the construction of solid dykes.According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, landslides and sea encroachment have occurred along a 9,000m coastline in the communes of Vinh Hao, Phuoc The, Binh Thanh, Hoa Phu, and the towns of Lien Huong, Phan Ri Cua in Tuy Phong district.In December 2016, strong winds and high tides caused landslides, pulled down or damaged more than 10 houses in Vinh Tan commune, and eroded 300 metres of coastline in Lien Huong town, threatening the safety of over 150 households.Since 2010, erosions have occurred along 800 metres of coastal areas in Duc Long ward and Tien Thanh commune in Phan Thiet city, affecting the lives of 46 local households. To date, 1,000 out of 1,550 metres of the local sea dike has been completed, helping to prevent sea encroachment and erosions in the areas.Meanwhile, sea encroachment has also swept away 20-30 metres of land along the 1,000m coast in Tien Thanh commune since 2013, affecting the daily life of over 200 local households.-VNA