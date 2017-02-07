Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival slated for March

A farmer works at a coffee plantation in the Central Highlands (Photo: VNA)

– The sixth Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival and the Central Highlands gong culture festival will take place in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak from March 8-13.The Steering Committee for the Central Highlands and Dak Lak provincial People’s Committee held a press conference in Hanoi on February 6 to introduce the events with the theme “Converging quintessence – Promoting identity – Linking to develop”.Activities as part of the festivals include an elephant festival, a gong performance, traditional rituals of ethnic minority groups, and a wood statues carving contest.Numerous trade and investment promotion activities will be held, including a workshop on developing the Vietnamese coffee sector amid climate change and international integration.The Central Highlands includes Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong provinces.With more than 200,000 hectares of coffee plants, Dak Lak is Vietnam’s coffee capital.-VNA