Businesses urged to act for consumer rights

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Competitive Management Department launched a programme in Hanoi on January 20 encouraging businesses to take actions to protect consumer rights.The programme’s launch, in response to the Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day (March 15), aims to raise businesses’ social responsibility for consumers by obeying legal regulations on the protection of consumer rights, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh.He noted that the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights has contributed to building a healthy consumption environment in Vietnam since it took effect in July 2011.Under the programme, goods and services trading companies can conduct activities such as building procedures to receive and address customers’ complaints, opening training courses and workshops on consumer rights and safe consumption, and providing free repair of products for customers, among others, said deputy head of the Competitive Management Department Trinh Anh Tuan.It will run from the launching day to the end of March.-VNA