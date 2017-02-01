Canadian Prime Minister congratulates Vietnamese on Tet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his best wishes to the Vietnamese community in Canada and the Vietnam - Canada Society on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.In his letter, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant contributions the Vietnamese community has made to Canada.Canada will celebrate its 150th founding anniversary in 2017, PM Trudeau said, adding that this will be a chance for the country to honour cultures, traditions and beliefs that have turned Canada into a beautiful and worth living nation.Meanwhile, Vietnamese students from the A. Pushkin Univerisity in Moscow, Russia held an art show featuring the traditional Tet festival on January 30.-VNA