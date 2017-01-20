Catholic committee pledges to contribute to national development

Priests talks to residents in Thai Binh (Illustrative photo: ubdkcgvn.org.vn)

– The Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics is committed to implementing campaigns initiated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), stated Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the committee Tran Xuan Manh.Manh made the statement when he visited the VFF Central Committee’s office to extend Lunar New Year greetings on January 20.The priest asked for further collaboration from the VFF Central Committee so that the Catholic committee would contribute more to the nation’s socio-economic development.Appreciating Manh’s goodwill and greetings, Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man spoke highly of the committee’s contributions to the country’s economic growth, security and social welfare.Man noted that the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics and 40 other religious signed a cooperation pact with the VFF to protect the environment and tackle climate change impacts. The Catholic committee also mobilized support from followers for drought and flood victims, as well as worked to raise legal awareness and respect among their followers.He said he believes the Catholic committee will continue its good services in the coming time.-VNA