Tourists in Ha Tinh's Thien Cam beach (Photo: VNA)

– The central province of Ha Tinh has welcomed over 400,000 visitors since early summer this year, according to head of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Tran Sang.In the four-day holiday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South and May Day this year, the province served 377,550 visitors, including over 369,400 domestic tourists, up 173 percent year on year, and 8,146 foreigners, a rise of 118.8 percent.Thien Cam and Loc Ha beaches were the most attractive destinations of Ha Tinh during the holiday, which welcomed 11,000 and 130,000 tourists, respectively.Ha Tinh tourism has recovered from the maritime environment incident last year, as since early May, major local beaches such as Thien Cam, Loc Ha, Xuan Thanh, Thach Hai and Ky Ninh have been crowded with tourists.Visitors also joined cultural activities and visited coastal fishing villages as well as historical and spiritual tourism sites, including Dong Loc T-junction and Hai Thuong Lan Dong eco-tourism area.As part of efforts to promote the province’s tourism, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has offered incentives to travel firms, while working closely with relevant agencies to inspect accommodation and service facilities to ensure quality and stable prices of their services.-VNA