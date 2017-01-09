Children receive free heart checkups

Children in Nam Dinh province receive free heart checkups (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The organising panel of the “Operation Healthy Heart” programme recently held free heart checkups for children across Vietnam.

Children in the northern province of Nam Dinh on January 6-7 received free heart checkups and consultation which were held by the provincial Children’s hopital, the Vietnam National Hospital of Paediatrics and military-run telecom company Viettel.

A total of 100 out of 870 tested children required operations while many detected to have respiratory issues, anaemia or were malnourished.

Those with symptoms of heart disease will be treated for six months and those with congenital heart disease will be offered free operations at the Vietnam National Hospital of Paediatrics.

The programme, in collaboration with the children’s hospital of the southern province of Binh Duong, organised a free checkup activity for children under 16 from January 7-8 in the locality.

About 3,000 kids registered for the checkup on the first day.

The programme aimed to detect heart disease early and provide children with prompt treatment, said Vo Ngoc Quang, Deputy Director of Viettel Binh Duong, a sponsor of the scheme.

Launched in October 2008, the Operation Healthy Heart programme has provided more than 3,440 children suffering from heart defects nationwide with access to life-saving operations.-VNA