China, Myanmar hold diplomacy, defense consultations

Beijing (VNA) – China and Myanmar held diplomacy and defence consultations in Beijing on February 7.



Both countries agreed to communicate closely on the situation in the northern part of Myanmar and maintain peace and stability in the shared border.



According to a press release issued by China’s Foreign Ministry, China expects parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and realise a ceasefire in the north as soon as possible to keep peace and stability in the China-Myanmar border area.



Myanmar expressed the will to stabilise the situation in the north and continue advancing the domestic peace process.-VNA