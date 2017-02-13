CMC Telecom starts cable construction

Hanoi (VNA) – CMC Telecom has begun construction of its 2,000km cable express system through Vietnam.



The 200 billion VND (8.81 million USD) cable system, which includes the latest technology, is expected to assist CMC Telecom in improving its infrastructure and expanding its network scale, to meet the increasing demand of both domestic and foreign businesses.



The system will be routed through 20 cities and provinces nationwide, including Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Hue, Quy Nhon and Nha Trang.



It is expected to become operational in mid-2017.



In December, the corporation brought online its Asia Pacific Gate (APG) submarine cable system. With a length of some 10,400km, the APG system provides broadband of 54Tb per second, resulting in internet speeds that are 20 times faster than the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) Cable System.



In addition to CMC Telecom, large telecom providers in Asia such as Japanese Docomo, China Telecom and KT of the Republic of Korea, are co-owners of the APG cable system.-VNA