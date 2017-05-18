Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The General Department of Customs has said that the sector will continue reducing customs clearance time for exports and imports and simplifying administrative procedures, thus saving costs in this field.The move is part of the sector’s efforts to implement Resolution No. 19-2017/NQ-CP on main tasks and measures to improve the country’s business environment and enhance the national competitiveness edge in 2017 and with orientations towards 2020.The sector aims to cut customs clearance time for exports and imports to below 70 hours and 90 hours, respectively, by the end of this year.By 2020, these durations will be shortened to below 60 hours and 80 hours, respectively.To realise the targets, the General Department of Customs will offer 100 percent online public services at level 3 (Applicant can fill in and submit the forms online), and 70 percent of the sector’s key public services at level 4 (Service payments can be settled online. Transaction results are available either online or by post, upon request).The sector also aims to complete the Vietnam Automated Cargo and Port Consolidated System and Vietnam Customs Information System (VNACCS/VCIS) and implement the second phase of the VNACCS/VCIS project once it is approved.It will submit to the Government for approval of the national and ASEAN one-stop mechanisms.The sector will also work with ministries and sectors to mobilise different resources for inspection of exported goods to reduce clearance time.-VNA