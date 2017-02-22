Czech promoters of Vietnamese culture honoured

Scene at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

- The medal "For the Cause of Culture, Sports and Tourism" was awarded to two Czech politicians at a ceremony held at the Vietnam Embassy in the Czech Republic on February 22.The recipients were Jan Zahradil, a Czech member of the European Parliament, and Petr Hnizdo, Director of the Foreign Relations Department at the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.They expressed their gratitude to receive the medals and pledged to further contributions to deepening the ties between their home country and Vietnam.Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Truong Manh Son highlighted the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in recent years, particularly in cultural exchanges.According to the diplomat, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s medal aims at acknowledging Czech citizens’ contributions to the bilateral ties and to the success of the “Vietnam culture year” event that ran in the European country between 2015 and 2016.Vietnam and the Czech Republic are celebrating 67 years of relations establishment (February 1950 – 2017). - VNA