Da Nang: Ba Na Hills welcomes two-millionth tourist in 2016

Ba Na Hills welcomes two-millionth tourist in 2016 (Source: Bao xay dung)

- The Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort, one of the most popular destinations in the central city of Da Nang, on December 24 welcomed its two millionth visitor in 2016.The lucky woman is Nguyen Hoang Bich Dung from Ho Chi Minh City, who has visited Ba Na Hills for the fourth time. Special gifts to her include a voucher worth 10 million VND (458 USD) which can be applied to all services in the resort and a one-year unlimited cable car use pass.The 1,999,999th and 2,000,001st visitors, Liu So Hee from the Republic of Korea and Nguyen Thi Diep from HCM City, each received a voucher worth 5 million VND (225 USD) and a one-year unlimited cable car use pass.Thousands of gifts were also presented to tourists at the event.The event marked a significant growth in the number of tourists to Da Nang city and Ba Na Hills, said Do Thi Tuyet Hanh, Deputy General Director of Sun Group and Director of Ba Na Hills Cable Service JSC.In 2014, the company welcomed the one millionth tourist of the year in November and two years later, it received the two millionth one, she said, adding that the event marked a milestone of Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort.She pledged that her company will invest more in developing infrastructure and improving service quality to better serve tourists.Ba Na Hills Mountain Resort has become a tourist highlight of the city over the past years.In 2016, Da Nang city was honoured as “Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination” by the World Travel Awards.-VNA