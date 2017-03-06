Da Nang returns luxury gift car

The Party Committee of central Da Nang city has returned a five-seater Toyota presented to it by a local company. (Photo: laodong.com.vn)

– The Party Committee of central Da Nang city has returned a five-seater Toyota presented to it by a local company, following an order by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.The Toyota Avalon Limited had been used to transport the city’s Party Committee’s Secretary Nguyen Xuan Anh.It was returned to the company on March 4, three days after a regular government meeting where the prime minister asked local authorities to not accept expensive cars as gifts.The municipal Party Committee denied reports by local media last month saying that the car had a fake license plate and cost more than 2.5 billion VND, far exceeding the limit of 1.1 billion VND for vehicles allocated to provincial officials as regulated in Article 5 of Clause 2 of Decision 32/2015/QD-TTg dated August 4, 2015.It said the car got the plate issued by the Ministry of Public Security and costs about 1.3 billion VND, including taxes, according to its receipt.-VNA