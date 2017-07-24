VCA continues to receive feedback on imported cold-rolled stainless steel until the end of July. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

- The Vietnam Competition Authority (VCA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to receive requests from manufacturers, traders and others seeking to ease or lift the anti-dumping tax on imported cold-rolled stainless steel from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan until July 31, 2017.On September 5, 2014, the MoIT issued a decision to impose anti-dumping duties on several cold-rolled stainless steel products imported to Vietnam from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan. The first review was concluded on April 29, 2016.Anti-dumping regulations enable concerned parties to request an annual review of anti-dumping duties. The request for reviews includes the scope of products being subject to duty, the applicable anti-dumping tax rates, new exporters and more.On December 19, 2016, VCA started to get requests for a second review of the anti-dumping tax on cold-rolled stainless steel imported into Vietnam until April 15, 2017.In May, the MoIT issued a response to the review proposal submitted by several steel import companies and firms that sell steel to Vietnam. The second review covers the period from May 1, 2016 to April 30, 2017.However, during the review time, VCA continued to receive feedback from enterprises seeking to eliminate duties on some of the products subjected to tax.Therefore, VCA informed all those involved in cold-rolled stainless steel products that they can submit their requests to VCA before August 1.-VNA