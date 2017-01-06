Deputy PM urges completing compensation for fishermen

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has directed the urgent completion of compensation for residents in localities affected by a marine environmental incident in the central region in early 2016.He urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to work with relevant agencies to inspect and supervise the compensation in the four central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue.The first phase of compensation must be completed ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) and reported to the Prime Minister before January 25, he said.The Deputy PM also requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade and local authorities to handle the amount of unsafe stockpiled seafood and reported to the Prime Minister before January 12.Operations of Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co. Ltd resulted in mass fish deaths along the coast of the central provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue in April 2016.The pollution damaged about 400 hectares of coral and affected over 260,000 people who earned their living in sea-related activities.The firm compensated over 11.5 trillion VND (500 million USD) to support local fishermen switch to other jobs and recover the polluted maritime environment. It also vowed to deal with shortcomings in waste and wastewater treatment./.