Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

– The annual dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community will take place sometime between May 10 and 20, allowing firms to directly communicate with the Government.According to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event intends to review the one-year implementation of Resolution No.35/NQ-CP dated May 16, 2016 on “Supporting and developing enterprises by 2020” and the government’s efforts to improve the local business climate and national competitiveness.About 1,400 delegates, including 200 from foreign-invested corporations and business associations, international financial institutions, and foreign embassies to Vietnam and some 1,200 others from domestic private companies and cooperatives, will participate in the dialogue.The event will assess governmental work to support and develop enterprises and review the performance of the businesses. Problems in linking domestic and foreign-invested firms together with potential solutions will also be discussed.Progress has been made a year after Resolution No.35/NQ-CP was launched, especially in building confidence in the government’s commitment to develop the business society, and change the mindset of the government apparatus.A record number of about 110,100 businesses were established last year with total capital of more than 891 trillion VND, up 49 percent year on year.-VNA