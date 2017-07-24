A large-scale rice field in Dong Nai province. The province has approved zoning off 31 large-scale fields to cultivate durian, pepper and cocoa. (Photo: VNA)

– The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the southern province of Dong Nai has approved zoning off 31 large-scale fields to cultivate durian, pepper and cocoa in the locality.Head of the department Nguyen Huu Dinh said the provincial People’s Committee has authorised 12 large-scale fields with a total area of 5,5000 hectares and expects to draw the participation of 5,000 local households. Meanwhile, investors will work with local authorities and farmers to assess the remaining 19 projects.The province has carried out large-scale projects, a centralised production model bringing together farmers, businesses, scientists and State agencies to apply technology in farming, since 2014.Thanks to the model, businesses have secured stable material sources, while famers have grown high-yield crops and improved their incomes, Dinh said, adding that large-scale projects make it easier to transfer science and technology to famers and manage the quality of farm produce.In carrying out the model, the province invested in infrastructure facilities and provided farmers with 30 percent of seedling and water-saving irrigation system costs, he said.The province has also pushed production linkages to develop stable outputs for local agricultural products. Some 13 linking chains have been set up so far, allowing farmers to sell products to businesses above market prices. In addition, they promote sustainable agriculture, applying water-saving irrigation system and fertilising through pipelines.-VNA