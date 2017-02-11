Dong Nai, HCM City struggle to meet labour demand

Workers at ​Dong Xuan Loc JSC in ​Dong Nai Province’s Xuân Lộc District. ​(Photo: VNA)

- Companies in the southern province of Dong Nai need to find more than 30,000 new employees by the end of next month to make up for the shortage caused by the post-Tet staff turnover, according to the local Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.Firms in labour-intensive industries such as footwear, electronics, textile and garment are in need of a large number of workers, it said.For instance, TaeKwang Vina Industrial JSC needs 2,000 and Olympus Vietnam, 1,500.According to a spokesperson for the Dong Nai Garment Corporation, the company urgently needs 2,500 workers, but labour demand constantly outstrips supply in the province.The company has to improve wages and the working environment to retain and attract workers.Most companies require female manual workers with monthly salaries of 6 million VND (265 USD) per person.Over the course of the whole year the province needs to recruit nearly 79,000 workers, more than 60,600 of them unskilled, the department reports.Companies in Bien Hoa city alone will hire nearly 30,000 workers, with those in Nhon Trach and Trang Bom districts adding 11,000 each.Dong Nai province is home to 30 industrial parks and export processing zones with tens of thousands of companies.In HCM City, companies in industrial parks and export processing zones alone need 3,000 manual workers and 300 trained engineers this month, according to the Employment Service Centre of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority.The hiring will be done by both existing companies to expand production and new companies.Tran Anh Tuan, deputy director of the HCM City Centre for Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information, said that post-Tet labour demand in the city was estimated at 20,000.Of that figure, workers with college degrees or higher qualifications accounted for 27 percent, semi-skilled and skilled workers for 38 percent and manual workers for the remaining 35 percent.Navigos Search, a senior and mid-level manager recruitment service provider, has forecast that besides key industries such as manufacturing, banking, retail, and IT, which always have demands for workers, some new industries like advertising and communications are likely to grow rapidly this year after a series of M&A deals done last year.-VNA