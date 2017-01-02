Doosan Vina brings made-in-Vietnam products to the world

A crane system produced by Doosan Vina. (Source: VNA)



Quang Ngai (VNA) – The Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd (Doosan Vina) had exported its products worth more than 1.21 billion USD to 28 countries and territories around the world by the end of 2016.



The company’s export value in 2016 alone was 200 million USD, said its General Director Yeon In Jung.



Last year, Doosan Vina exported 22,000 tonnes of made-in-Vietnam equipment, bringing its total export volume so far to 349,584 tonnes.



Covering an area of 110 hectares in the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central province of Quang Ngai, the factory has total investment of 300 million USD.



Doosan Vina is currently manufacturing hi-tech boilers used in power plants which will contribute 4,200MW of electricity to the national grid and 11,180MW to the world grid.



It is also producing 65 cranes and seawater filtering systems which will create 1 billion litres of clean water for daily use in the Middle East.-VNA