The first-ever electric bus service with four routes allows tourists to explore the downtown and nearby areas on environmentally friendly vehicles.

With a fare of less than 1 USD, the electric bus runs from 5 am to 10 pm, capable of carrying 12 passengers at once. Having piloted for only two months, the new means of transport has been warmly welcomed by both visitors and local residents.

Electric buses have been put into use in dozens of localities across the country to serve visitors. Its small size goes perfectly well with narrow and busy streets of Vietnam’s urban areas in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. The service is expected to help the city promote its tourism in the coming time.-VNA