Estonian President seeks enhanced cooperation with Vietnam

President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid (Source: VNA)

– President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid has affirmed that her country always wants to further promote cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of education, health care, biotechnology, and farm produce and foodstuff exports.During a reception in Tallin on February 15 for Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Ngoc Bich who came to present her credentials, President Kaljulaid expressed her delight at the new progresses in the traditional relationship between Estonia and Vietnam.She emphasised that Estonia is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of technological application in Statement management and daily life, and Estonian private companies are willing to partner with Vietnam in the field.Bich conveyed State President Tran Dai Quang’s congratulations to Kersti Kaljulaid on her election as the first President of Estonia last October.She spoke highly of Estonia’s development in different areas, especially in information technology and e-government, and expected that Estonia would share experience with Vietnam in these fields.The ambassador vowed to do her best to strengthen mutual understanding and growing bilateral ties during her tenure.-VNA