Exhibition on lesbian couples to open in Hanoi

- The Lộ sáng (Exposed) exhibition will open at 4pm on February 21 at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, 42 Yet Kieu Street.This is a temporary exhibition on the theme of lesbian couples, with the financial support of the American Embassy in Vietnam and the Center for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender-Family-Women and Adolescents (CSAGA), and technical support by Visual Artist Nguyen The Son.The exhibition tells the stories of more than 50 lesbians, and their efforts to overcome prejudice and violence in pursuit of a happy and fulfilling life. The women presented in the exhibition found themselves hiding their true feelings out of fear.The exhibition will highlight the coming-out process of lesbian couples from seven cities and provinces in northern Vietnam. It will help visitors understand their struggle, and hope for acceptance through the images, according to CSAGA.The exhibition will run until March 2. — VNA