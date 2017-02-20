Experts share experience in nuclear medicine

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Experts from Vietnam and 17 Asian-Pacific countries gathered in Hanoi on February 20 for a five-day conference to share experience in applying nuclear medicine in cancer diagnose and treatment.The event, organised by Bach Mai Hospital, attracted the participation of officials from the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute, the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency and Regional Co-operative Agreement Regional Office.The attendants will also evaluate the efficiency of a technical cooperation project on fine-tuning healthcare services and improving governmental agencies’ capacity in the Regional Co-operative Agreement.Speaking at the conference, Associate Professor Nguyen Quoc Anh, Director of Bach Mai Hospital, highlighted that the project will help develop medical competence in treating non-infectious diseases like cancers and cardiovascular disease.Bach Mai hospital is a pioneer in applying nuclear medicine in giving diagnoses and treatment to cancer patients. Using advanced nuclear medicine techniques and radiation technology, the hospital has given effective treatment to its patients.-VNA