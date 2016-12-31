FE CREDIT signs loan contract with Credit Suisse

One FE CREDIT consulting booth. The company’s recent contract with Credit Suisse promised a development strategy, benefiting domestic clients (source: vayvontinchap.com)

- VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT) has announced that it had completed a syndicated loan procedure with Switzerland’s Credit Suisse Group.The loan contract will supply FE CREDIT with a much-needed flow of working capital and broaden its ability to meet its clients’ financial demands.Credit Suisse AG Singapore acted as the intermediary for the signing of the loan contract, as well as the credit agent and legal representative for the loan.The capital flow from the syndicated loan will give FE CREDIT liquidity based on its commercial loan results, and serve to fulfil its plans to lead the Vietnamese commercial financial market, said Kalidas Ghose, FE CREDIT’s deputy CEO and director of retail banking and consumer finance.The loan will allow participating entrepreneurs to improve their financial capability and boost business operations, he said, adding that it reinforces the trust in FE CREDIT by global banks, courtesy of its returns and business models, and vision for sustainable development of international standards.“Vietnam has been a major market for Credit Suisse in Asia, and we are committed to bringing clients the best service through the investment banking and capital mobilisation system,” said Rehan Anwer, managing director of investment banking and capital market at Credit Suisse Group AG Singapore.Founded as the consumer finance division of Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), FE CREDIT became an independent company within six years of being established. It was awarded for being Vietnam’s best commercial finance company by the Global Banking and Finance Review in 2016.Credit Suisse, one of the largest global financial services firm in Vietnam, has around 7 billion USD invested in contract values with domestic businesses and organisations. It ihas been recognised as the best foreign investment bank in Vietnam by many international financial magazines.-VNA