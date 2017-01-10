Filipino fishermen rescued in Phu Yen

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Two Philippine nationals were rescued at sea and brought ashore at Dong Tac fishing port in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on January 9.Villardo C. Ruzr and Severino Noveras Camposano, both born in 1981, were then helped with administrative procedures to return home.At 2 pm on December 24, 2016, a local fisherman Nguyen Thai Hung, 37, spotted the two in distress while fishing near the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.He and his seven crewmembers saved the men, who were, at the time, in poor health after seven days at sea.-VNA