FLC Group to launch 1.1 billion USD project in Vinh Phuc

At the ceremony (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The second phase of the FLC Vinh Phuc Resort worth 25 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD) will be carried out in 2017, heard a recent conference.



A memorandum of understanding on the project’s implementation was signed between the FLC Group and the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee at the conference to promote investment in the northern province on December 27.



The project is hoped to draw high-class tourists, build tourism brand for the province and call for more investment.



The first phase of the project was completed with facilities such as luxury resort villas, a five-star hotel, golf and tennis courses along with children playgrounds.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan said that the province is home to 19 industrial zones and 31 industrial clusters. After 20 of re-establishment, Vinh Phuc’s economy has registered an annual growth of 15.37 percent.



The province has been committed to sparing no effort to create optimal conditions for businesses’ operations, she added.



FLC Group is known as one of leading real estate groups in Vietnam, with a chain of resort projects throughout the country worth over three billion USD.-VNA