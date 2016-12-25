Fourteen artifacts recognised as national treasures

Treasures on display at the National History Museum (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to recognise 14 artifacts as national treasures.These include the Linga-Yoni statue dating from the 5th to 7th century and held at the Tra Vinh Museum; Tra Liên 1 and Tra Liên 2 bas-reliefs from the end of the 9th century and found at the central QuangTri Museum; and Brahama bas-relief of the 12th to 13th century at the Binh Dinh Museum.Thong gom hoa nau (a ceramic jar with brown colored glaze patterns) from the 13th to 14th century and held at the National History Museum and mummified monks Vu Khac Minh and Vu Khac Truong from the 17th century in Dau pagoda in Thuong Tin district of Hanoi are also in the list.Tran Vu statue from the 17th to early 18th century at the QuanThanh temple, Hanoi and the decree of the president of the provisional government of the Democratic and Republic of Vietnam from 1945-1946 at the National Store Centre III are named.