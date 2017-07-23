Free cleft palate surgery for poor ethnic minorities in Central Highlands (Source: VNA)



– The Children’s Fund in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on July 23 coordinated with the Operation Smile Vietnam to provide free examination and surgery for 140 needy people who suffer from cleft lip and cleft palate.

The beneficiaries are mainly from remote and ethnic minority regions in Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong.



Eighty children and adults are expected to receive free-of-charge surgery under this programme, which runs from July 23-27.



This is the fourth time the Operation Smile Vietnam and the Dak Lak Children’s Fund launched the event for the Central Highlands.



Over the past three years, nearly 700 local patients with cleft lip and cleft palate received free check-ups, while over 300 others were assisted to get their smiles back.-VNA