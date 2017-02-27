French gov’t to facilitate IT cooperation with Vietnam

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification Jean-Vicent Placé on February 27 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

– The French Government will provide the best possible conditions for augmenting cooperation in information technology and e-government building with Vietnam, said French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification Jean-Vicent Placé.At a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh in Hanoi on February 27, Jean-Vicent Placé said during his visit, he had a working session with the Ministry of Information and Communications to discuss the implementation of cooperation documents in the field.The two countries own favourable conditions to tighten links in the time ahead, he said, elaborating that they are strategic partners of each other and boast long-standing relations. Both are also important members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.For his part, Binh underlined the expansion of Vietnamese-French ties in all aspects, particularly since the strategic partnership was set up in 2013.The Vietnamese and French Governments agreed to enhance cooperation in the spheres that France has advantages such as infrastructure building, high technology, energy, and education-training. France has maintained ODA provision for Vietnam in the fields of infrastructure and climate change response, he noted.He said the strengthened collaboration in information technology and communications has also substantially contributed to bilateral relations, as well as the development of Vietnam and France.The Vietnamese Government considers information technology as crucial for the country’s development and international integration, Binh said.Bilateral cooperation in information and telecommunications has continually been growing over the past years, he noted, adding that France is among the biggest European ODA suppliers for telecommunication infrastructure projects in Vietnam.These projects have greatly helped promote the local information and communication industry along with economic growth, the Deputy PM said. -VNA