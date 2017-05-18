A G-bond auction is monitored (Photo: VNA)

– The Hanoi Stock Exchange raised 5.2 trillion VND (more than 229.2 million USD) by selling Government bonds issued by the State Treasury of Vietnam at an auction on May 17.Government bonds with terms of five, seven, 10 and 15 years were up for grabs.While five-year bonds have an annual interest rate of 5.16 percent, seven-year bonds were auctioned at an interest rate of 5.44 percent per annum.The annual interest rates for 10- and 15-year bonds were 5.97 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.Meanwhile, another 300 billion VND (13.2 million USD) was raised from a secondary auction of bonds in each term.The State Treasury has raised about 91.64 trillion VND (4 billion USD) in Government bonds through auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange so far this year.-VNA