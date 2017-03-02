Government addresses issues of concerns at regular press conference

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Several issues of public interests were under focus at the Government’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on March 1.



Regarding a query about leaders of southernmost province of Ca Mau and central Da Nang city receiving cars from businesses, Minister-Chairman of the Government's Office Mai Tien Dung said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed the Ministry of Finance to work with the Government Inspectorate and the Ministry of Justice to inspect the cases.

The outcomes of the inspection will be informed to the media at the next regular briefing, he said.



Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai said the inspection will be based on Decision No.64/2007/QD-TTg on the giving and receiving of gifts by state budget-funded agencies, organisations and units and cadres, public employees and servants, and Decree No.29/2014/ND-CP which prescribes the procedures for establishment of state ownership over property and for management of property the State owns.



The handling of this case will also be based on Government Decision No. 32/2015/QD-TTg on the management and use of cars, Mai noted.



As regards the responsibilities of organisations and individuals in relation with the waste discharge of Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co. Ltd that caused the marine environmental incident in the four central provinces last year, Minister Dung said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has ordered strict inspection of violating organisations and individuals.



All violators will be punished according to State law with no exceptions, he stressed.



In the case of Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa, the PM has requested the Ministries of Planning and Investment; Finance; and Industry and Trade, and the Government Inspectorate quickly carry out the Party General Secretary’s instructions about verifying news stories about her assets at Dien Quang Company.



The ministries were also ordered to coordinate with the Steering Committee for Enterprise Reform and Development to review regulations on State-run business restructuring to avoid loopholes.



The outcomes will be reported to the Prime Minister in the second quarter of 2017, according to Minister Dung.-VNA



