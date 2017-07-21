Flood in Hoang Su Phi, Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)



– Strong winds, torrential rain and lightning in the northern province of Ha Giang’s Hoang Su Phi district killed one man and damaged property in the district.According to the Steering Committee for Flood, Storm Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Hoang Su Phi, the victim is Hau Seo Ky, born in 2000 in Ta Su Choong commune.Lightning also killed two buffalos in Ta Su Choong commune, while heavy rain from July 19-21 collapsed thousands cubic metres of land, causing traffic congestion on many roads connecting the district with other localities and forcing households to evacuate.Along with many damaged social works, significant portions crops have been affected.Meanwhile in Xin Man district, torrential rain destroyed three houses and damaged many others. Landslides also blocked 177 Road connecting Xin Man and Hoang Su Phi.Local authorities are working to support locals, evacuate households in risky areas and detail preventive measures.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Tien said that as heavy rains continue, the province faces high risk of landslides and road collapse, which makes repairing the damage more difficult.-VNA