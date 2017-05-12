Hai Phong (VNA) – The Hai Phong People’s Committee launched its official portal on May 11, offering access to online administrative procedures in the northern city.
Built in 2016, the site – http://dichvucong.haiphong.gov.vn/ – has provided 173 public services. Document processing progress now can be checked online.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of the committee Le Khac Nam said the website will play a significant role in the local administration reform and business climate improvement, which can lead to better Provincial Competitiveness Index.
He requested the municipal Department of Information and Communications to continue connecting online single-window services of other agencies and districts with the portal.
He said a portal is just the first step in building the e-government, which requires infrastructure development, new technology and administration reform.-VNA