Hanoi Buffaloes to play in Thai basketball league

- The Hanoi Buffaloes will take part in the Thailand Basketball Super League, which kicks off on January 7.Two other foreign squads in the tournament are Adroit of Singapore and Kabayan Pilipinas of the Phillipines. They will play against seven Thai clubs.Each team will play 18 matches during the four-month competition.In the first match, the Buffaloes will play Nakhon Pathom’s Mad Goat. One day later they will see Dunkin Raptors.The Buffaloes are the second team of Vietnam to go abroad for competitions after the national professional Saigon Heat.-VNA