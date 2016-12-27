Hanoi CPI slightly falls in December

Illustrative photo (Photo: doanhnghiep.vn)

- The December consumer price index (CPI) in Hanoi fall slightly, the municipal Statistics Office reported.The slight fall is attributed to a recent decline in the prices of some groups of commodities, including vegetables, gas and petroleum, electricity, housing and construction materials.An upturn was seen in food, particularly rice price, because a huge amount of rice is mobilised for the flood-hit central provinces.The import and export values of Hanoi increased slightly in the month. The export value climbed to 928 million USD, up 3 percent from the previous month and 2.1 percent from the same period last year. The year’s export value posted at 10.61 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 1.3 percent.The month’s import value was 2.41 billion USD, up 0.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively. The year’s import value was 24.83 billion USD, falling 3.9 percent from the same period last year.Several goods saw a major drop in import value, including petroleum and oil (22.5 percent), fertilizer (13.8 percent), and chemicals (14.3 percent).Also in December, Hanoi welcomed 254,000 foreign tourists, up 2.4 percent from the previous month and 3.6 percent from the same period last year. The number of domestic visitors was 807,000, up 1.8 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively. The city’s tourism sector earned nearly 4.79 trillion VND (210.6 million USD), up 12 percent and 10.7 percent.In 2016, the city accommodated 2.8 million international tourists and 9.24 million domestic visitors, year-on-year increases of 19.9 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, generating over 55.1 trillion VND (2.42 billion USD), up 10.6 percent.-VNA