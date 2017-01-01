Hanoi gives warm welcome to first foreign visitors of 2017

Director of Hanoi Department of Tourism Do Dinh Hong greets the first foreign visitor of Hanoi.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A German passenger on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN36, which landed at the Noi Bai International Airport in the morning of January 1, was the first foreign visitor to set foot in Hanoi in 2017.

Thomas Bauche and his wife were greeted with musical performance and gifts presented by representatives of local agencies.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan delivered a welcome greeting in German.

The German couple said this is the second time they have travelled to Vietnam. Besides Hanoi, they planned to go to Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City and the southwest region.

Bauche said last year he and his wife stayed in Vietnam for three weeks, adding that he really loves Vietnamese cuisine.

Do Dinh Hong, Director of Hanoi Department of Tourism said that in 2017, the city will focus on promoting cultural products, local festivals, trade villages, MICE tours and sports tourism.

Hanoi has been chosen among top 10 destinations of Asia by several leading travel magazines. In 2016, the city welcomed about four million international visitors.-VNA