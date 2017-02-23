Hanoi hopes to partner with Ireland in education, urban landscaping

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung (R) receives Irish Ambassador Cait Moran on February 22 (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung received Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Cait Moran on February 22, noting that his city wants to cooperate with the European nation in education and urban landscaping.Speaking highly of Ireland’s education, Chung said he hopes the Ambassador will be a bridge linking her country’s universities with colleges in Hanoi, especially in teaching English.He pledged the best possible conditions for Irish citizens to teach, adding that he hopes universities in Ireland will boost training cooperation with high schools in Vietnam’s capital, helping local students obtain international certificates to pursue overseas studies.Hanoi is carrying out a project to plant one million trees, and more than 220,000 trees were grown in 2016, the Chairman noted, hoping for stronger cooperation with Irish companies in urban landscaping.Cait Moran said aside from existing education-training projects, Ireland is willing to work with Hanoi in other spheres such as planting trees, developing organic vegetable farming, and promoting tourism.At the meeting, she also announced intentions to organise activities marking her country’s National Day in Hanoi this March.-VNA