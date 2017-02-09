Hanoi to build, upgrade nearly 7,300 houses for the needy

Illustrative image (Source: vneconomy)

– Hanoi plans to conduct several activities to care for revolution contributors in the city ahead of the 70th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), including the upgrade and construction of nearly 7,300 houses.The house upgrading programme is projected to be completed before July 27 at a cost of more than 370 billion VND (16.33 million USD).According to deputy head of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Quoc Khanh, as of September 30, 2016, Hanoi had 7,298 families of revolution contributors living in poor housing conditions.Among the families, 3,520 will receive 70 million VND each to build new houses, while 3,778 others will get 35 million VND each to upgrade their homes.Khanh said that the city has mobilised 104 billion VND from the community, while paying in advance for localities to implement the work.In 2012, Hanoi became the first locality nationwide to provide healthcare vacations to revolution contributors every two years instead of every five years using the city’s budget.Last year, the city launched a centre to care for and treat Agent Orange/dioxin victims, the first State-run facility of its kind in the country. The centre provides nursing services to 150 victims and detoxification treatment for another 500 each year./.