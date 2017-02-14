Hanoi wishes to cooperate with Francophone cities

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and Pierre Baillet, Permanent Secretary of the AIMF (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is willing to cooperate with French-speaking cities to organise the meeting of the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) Executive Board.



Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung made the statement at a working session with Pierre Baillet, Permanent Secretary of the AIMF, on February 14 in Hanoi.



Hanoi has strengthened multifaced cooperation with its partners which are capitals, metropolitans and territories in the world, he noted.



Chung added that the city always wishes to participate in big conferences to expand exchange and cooperation opportunities, especially with high technology countries.



For his part, Pierre Baillet said the meeting of the AIMF Executive Board aims to promote the image of Hanoi and other regional cities while boosting relations between French-speaking cities in the ASEAN community.



The association also wants to establish a network of Francophone cities in the Southeast Asia region to promote technological and management capabilities of regional major cities, thus helping them to shine and increase their influence under the support of the European Union, said he.



He also added that the plan will start with an activity which connects cities possessing heritages in the region.



The AIMF has recently held conferences on heritage cities and will organise similar events in Vientiane, Laos and Phnom Penh, Cambodia, he added.-VNA