HCM City considers relocation of markets to ease traffic congestion

Traffic jam in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to relocate some of the city’s wholesale and retail markets to ease traffic congestion and ensure safety for residents.Many longstanding, traditional markets still exist in urban areas, including wholesale flower markets Ho Thi Ky in District 10 and Dam Sen in District 11, and the wholesale dried-fish market in District 6.Tran Thuy Lien, director of Binh Dien Wholesale Market Management and Trade Company, said that it was unfair to continue to maintain wholesale markets in the inner city when other wholesale markets had relocated to outlying districts.Lien, speaking at a meeting held on February 13, said that she had asked the city government to step up relocation of inner-city wholesale markets to Binh Dien Wholesale Market in District 8.The management board of Binh Dien also asked the city to strictly handle illegal businesses that encroach upon Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard’s pavements and entranceway leading to the wholesale market.They also suggested removing small businesses that sell cattle meat and fresh and frozen poultry in districts Binh Chanh and 8, and a fruit market on Trang Tu Street in District 5.The management board of Hoc Mon and Thu Duc wholesale markets asked the city to speed up clearance of illegal businesses and temporary markets on nearby streets to protect businesses within the markets.As for relocation of the Ho Thi Ky Flower Market, Nguyen Huynh Trang, deputy director of the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, said the city should consider the difficulty of persuading long-time businesses to move out of the city centre.Household businesses in the flower market have in-house flower stalls, but also display their products on the pavement, she said.Trang said the department had urged cooperation between businesses at Ho Thi Ky Flower Market and Binh Dien Wholesale Market, but the effort had not been successful.Both retail and wholesale trade is conducted during the day, according to a representative of District 10’s People’s Committee.Some traders who visited the shops in Binh Dien have decided not to relocate because of the inconvenient location.Truong Quoc Cuong, deputy chairman of District 11’s People’s Committee, said the city should not relocate Dam Sen Flower Market.“Dam Sen Flower Market is located on Nguyen Van Phu and Tong Van Tran streets where few vehicles pass, and the transport of flowers occurs at 1-2am each day, so it doesn’t affect traffic. The district should keep this market."The head of District 6 said the relocation of the dried-fish market on Le Tan Ke Street was not sustainable, even though it had been part of Binh Tay traditional market for many years, attracting hundreds of thousands of people each year.Tran Vinh Tuyen, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the city would zone or relocate inner-city retail or wholesale markets that cause traffic congestion.He said that district authorities should ensure traffic safety in zoned areas and consult their respective Standing Party Committees about whether to relocate or maintain markets in their areas. - VNA