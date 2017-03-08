HCM City exhibit puts female photographers on display

"Me Da Ve" (Mom has come back home) by photographer Kim Cuong is one in over 100 works on display at the Que Huong (Hometown) photo exhibition (Photo congluan.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - A photo exhibition featuring more than 100 works of 35 women photographers is being held in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



Titled Que Huong (Hometown), the exhibition gives women photographers in the city the opportunity to meet, network and share their experiences with other like-minded artists.



The exhibition is an annual event that has been organised by the women’s division of HCM City Photographic Association for the past six years and is being held at the association headquarters.



The theme this year is scenery, birds, flowers and ornamental fish.



“We have chosen scenery as the theme instead of everyday life, which is the usual, because we want to dedicate the exhibition to love for nature and through our images call for the protection of our environment,” said photographer Dao Hoa Nu.



HCM City has been home to many photographic campaigns by women. Its Hai Au club is the only all-women photography club in the country. The exhibition showcases the works of members of Hai Au club as well as female members of HCM City Photographic Association.



The exhibition will run till March 12. - VNA