HCM City hopes for stronger cooperation with UK

HCM City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City expects to receive more cooperation and support from the UK in building a smart city and managing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment method, said a local official.During a meeting with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox on February 24, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the secretary’s visit opened up cooperation opportunities for British and Vietnamese businesses and increasing the trade value between the two nations as well as between HCM City and the UK.Phong affirmed that HCM City welcomes and is willing to create the most optimal conditions for UK enterprises to invest in the city, particularly in the fields of transport infrastructure, health care, education and e-government development.For his part, Fox said Vietnam is a prioritised partner of the UK and the two countries hold a lot of potentials for cooperation in many fields.He affirmed that the UK is willing to cooperate and assist HCM City in developing an e-government and a smart city.The UK now ranks 12th among 86 countries and territories investing in HCM City. The country is also a big trade partner of the city, with two-way trade value reaching 826 million USD in 2016.-VNA