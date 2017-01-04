HCM City to better care for the needy

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City will continue exerting efforts to improve living conditions for poor households and disadvantaged groups needing support, affirmed Nguyen Thi Thu, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee.At a conference held by the city’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 4, she asked the department to focus on reviewing the list of welfare policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors, ensuring all of them receive adequate support.In the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, the department should coordinate with other departments and agencies to care for the needy, she said, revealing that the city People’s Committee has decided to increase budget allocation for Tet gifts to policy beneficiaries, revolution contributors and the poor by 15 percent, or 100 billion VND, from last year.Thu also requested the department to keep updated on the wage and Tet bonus that local enterprises pay labourers, while working with the firm to ask them to care for labourers in the most important event of the year.In 2017, the department is assigned to devise measures to boost the labour market and create more jobs for labourers, while diversifying job placement services.-VNA