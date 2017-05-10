Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang at the event (Source: VNA)

– A ceremony celebrating the 2,561st birth anniversary of Buddha took place in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10, attracting thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and leaders of centrally-run and local agencies.Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, deputy head of the Supreme Patriarch Council of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), delivered a message of VBS Patriarch, Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue, urging Buddhist followers to continue contributing to peace and happiness of themselves and their families, as well as the country’s prosperity and peace for humanity.President of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) To Thi Bich Chau, in her speech, hailed the VBS and its municipal chapter for raising its members’ awareness of State laws and national unity.The VFF and municipal authorities pledge all possible support to religious activities, encourage religious dignitaries and followers to join national emulation movements, and unite religions and the nation in national construction and development, he said.An incense-offering ceremony and prayers for national peace and prosperity were also held on the occasion.-VNA